Spectator who tackled Bret Hart at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been charged with assault

A spectator faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling Bret 'The Hitman' Hart while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in New York.

Bail was set at $1,500 for Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Nebraska at a hearing on Sunday night. The judge also issued orders of protection barring Madsen from approaching Hart, who was not hurt, and a security worker.

He was quickly subdued by security personnel and other wrestlers and removed from the scene, while Hart went on to finish his speech.

Prosecutors said in court Madsen told police he "felt like it was right moment" to go after the wrestling legend.