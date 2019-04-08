WWE News

News

Spectator who tackled Bret Hart at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been charged with assault

Zachary Madsen tackled Hart to the ground, knocking Natalya down in the process at ceremony on Saturday night

Last Updated: 08/04/19 3:07pm

A spectator faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling Bret 'The Hitman' Hart while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in New York.

Bail was set at $1,500 for Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Nebraska at a hearing on Sunday night. The judge also issued orders of protection barring Madsen from approaching Hart, who was not hurt, and a security worker.

He was quickly subdued by security personnel and other wrestlers and removed from the scene, while Hart went on to finish his speech.

Also See:

Other wrestlers helped subdue the attacker before Hart resumed his speech during the ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said in court Madsen told police he "felt like it was right moment" to go after the wrestling legend.
0:34
Bret Hart gave a Natalya and Beth Phoenix a send off en route to the ring for their shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles
Bret Hart gave a Natalya and Beth Phoenix a send off en route to the ring for their shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WrestleMania!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

WrestleMania predictions!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK