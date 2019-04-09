WWE SmackDown: Kofi Kingston to celebrate becoming WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston will get to celebrate his WWE Champion on SmackDown

The New Day host a celebration for the new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston while The Usos and The Hardy Boyz square off for the SmackDown tag team titles.

Kingston finally made the most out of his WrestleMania opportunity after 11 years of hard work and sacrifice by defeating Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion in his first-ever one-on-one chance at the title.

So what better way to celebrate his achievement than with Big E and Xavier Woods who are hosting a party for their friend.

The Usos and The Hardy Boyz square off

Jimmy and Jey Uso emerged victorious from a frantic Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania, defeating The Bar, Ricochet and Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev to retain their titles.

But Matt and Jeff Hardy have made it clear they're on a quest to become the greatest tag team in all of time and space and will now take on The Usos in the first ever battle between these two teams for the SmackDown tag team titles.

Will The Man be targeted again?

Lacey Evans steps to the new bearer of the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships

Also, how will The Miz bounce back after crushing loss to Shane McMahon? And will the target on Becky Lynch's back get even bigger having already been decked by Lacey Evans on Monday Night Raw. Will anyone on Team Blue follow in Evans' footsteps and target The Man?

IIconics next plan?

The WWE Universe was shocked at WrestleMania when Billie Kay and Peyton Royce took advantage of the chaotic nature of a Fatal 4-Way Match to capture the WWE Women's tag team titles. Now that they've been crowned champions, just how IIconic do they plan on making WWE?