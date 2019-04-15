WWE Raw: Superstar Shakeup begins as red brand makes selections

0:54 Could any of WWE's champions switch brand as the Superstar Shakeup begins tonight? Could any of WWE's champions switch brand as the Superstar Shakeup begins tonight?

The Raw roster will make their selections from the SmackDown crew as the Superstar Shakeup begins tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

WWE has already heavily hinted at a number of moves in a feature posted on their official website on Sunday, although it could be no more than a red herring.

The article listed five potential moves in the Shakeup, with Raw moves being touted for both Xavier Woods and NXT faction the Undisputed Era.

A strong case can be made for both of those to trade shows, but there will be others too - last year's event saw 14 new faces added to the Monday night crew and there could be a similar number this time around.

AJ Styles could be one of the biggest names to make the switch as fresh opposition is sought for new Universal champion Seth Rollins, while Becky Lynch will have to continue on both brands as the holder of both the Raw and SmackDown championships.

Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of Lacey Evans' Woman's Right last week

Lynch faces Evans threat

The double-champion's most immediate concern, however, will be Lacey Evans, who last week trailed her on both shows and got the upper physical hand on Tuesday night.

Lynch has tweeted challenges to both Sasha Banks and Bayley over the weekend but such mouth-watering matches may have to wait until she has dealt with the 'Lady of WWE'.

With Ronda Rousey widely predicted to now take some time out, the spectre of the defeated Charlotte Flair also looms large for the Lass Kicker, who will find no shortage of contenders for either of her belts.

Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston agree to a winner takes all match for both titles on last week's Raw, but The Bar intervened

Rollins to continue as fighting champion

Like Lynch, Seth Rollins continues his own era as a top singles champion with a queue of challengers lining up for his Universal title.

The Bar spoiled the 'winner takes all' match pitting Rollins against new WWE champion Kofi Kingston - but the Beastslayer's willingness to put his title on the line one night after vanquishing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania nevertheless proved that he's the type of champion he has always said he would be.

Rollins will bring the Universal title to Raw for the Shakeup, and with competitors shifting brands over two nights, the list of potential foes for The Architect is likely to change as well.

Will he face an instant challenge in Montreal tonight?