WWE Raw: Money In The Bank contenders to be revealed on tonight's show

Will Drew McIntyre's rise to the top of WWE begin at Money In The Bank?

Raw's representatives for the Money In The Bank ladder matches will be confirmed by Alexa Bliss on tonight's episode on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

On her talk show, "A Moment of Bliss," the former Raw women's champion - and last year's briefcase winner - will reveal the red brand's entrants for this year's contents, which take place at the event live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday May 19.

Bliss cashed in her briefcase on the night last year, using it to take out Ronda Rousey and then Nia Jax before pinning the latter to win the Raw belt.

A leaked graphic claiming to be confirming the entrants or this year's ladder bouts did the rounds on Twitter, and although it has since been debunked, it did include two men who many consider to be among the favourites for this year's briefcase.

Drew McIntyre has been heavily touted as a potential winner while Lars Sullivan, whose post-WrestleMania impact on Monday nights has been significant, could also make some waves.

An altogether different Bray Wyatt introduced his special friends at the Firefly Fun House

The Firefly Fun House opens for business

Bray Wyatt is back, and he's brought some friends with him. In one of the most bizarre segments in the history of raw, the Eater of Worlds returned last week by inviting us into the "Firefly Fun House" and officially introducing Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch, two unsettling characters who have been mysteriously popping up on both Raw and SmackDown since WrestleMania.

Wyatt seems to have a new split personality - with matching 'hurt' and 'heal' gloves - as exemplified by him switching from a children's television presenter to a man wielding a chainsaw to behead a cardboard cut-out of his former image.

It is an intriguing new direction for Wyatt, and although the segment split opinion among WWE fans, it will be interesting to see what happens with it in the coming weeks.

Lacey Evans made a huge statement after Becky Lynch's match with Alicia Fox last week

Lynch's schedule begins to fill

As dual champion, Becky Lynch has suddenly found she has a big target on her back; last week she beat Alicia Fox on Raw but fell victim to two Women's Rights from Lacey Evans.

The Lady of WWE will challenge Lynch for the Raw title at Money in the Bank and if she lands just one of those jaw-rattling punches that night, Becky Two Belts might need to consider a new nickname.

Lynch will also be defending her SmackDown crown at the May pay-per-view against Charlotte Flair. Will The Man be able to focus on two dangerous opponents in a single night?