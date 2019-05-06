WWE Raw: Roman Reigns vows to return amid 'some business' claim

Roman Reigns is now a SmackDown competitor but says he has "some business" on Raw this week

Roman Reigns has vowed to return to Raw tonight despite WWE releasing information saying he will not be.

In a strange turn of events, Reign wrote on Twitter that he was planning to return to the red brand to attend to some unspecified 'business' adding the hashtag 'Protect the Yard'.

WWE then posted a statement which said: "WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw."

To which Reigns replied: "Just have my music ready. I'll be kicking things off on Raw."

Reigns is currently involved in a program with Elias following their moves to SmackDown from Raw in the Superstar Shake-up and the two are scheduled to have a match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 19.

Will Rollins respond?

It had been a while since WWE fans have seen the AJ Styles who showed up during Raw's universal title match contract signing - brash, cocky and ruthless - and it's pretty clear Seth Rollins wasn't quite expecting him, either.

As evidence, witness the Phenomenal Forearm that left The Beastslayer in splinters after taking a trip through a table.

With two weeks to go until Rollins defends his prize live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 19, Styles is firmly in the driver's seat and maybe in the champion's head. If The Architect wants to keep up, a response will be required.

Evans sets sights on Lynch

After weeks of verbal jousting and sneak attacks, last week saw Lacey Evans drop the mic and come at Becky Lynch in an all-out brawl that instantly moved The Lady of WWE from "upstart cheap-shot artist" to "legitimate contender".

Now Evans has some honest-to-goodness wind in her sails heading into her Raw title match, and with it the chance to take advantage of the chaos and claim one of the Irishwoman's two treasures for her own.

The Man, meanwhile, finds herself with a challenger she may have underestimated, or at the very least misjudged. And given that Charlotte Flair has been getting the better of Lynch on the blue side, Becky No Belts is a very real possibility.