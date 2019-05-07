Raw: Kofi Kingston defends WWE title under new 'wild card' rule

2:28 Shane McMahon and Elias interrupted Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre Shane McMahon and Elias interrupted Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre

Two SmackDown competitors were in the main event of Raw this week as Vince McMahon implemented a new 'wild card' rule.

As he promised, Roman Reigns was back on the red brand to interrupt McMahon's show-opening address and inform the chairman that he did not take orders from him but from the fans, hence his decision to swap blue for red.

He was not alone, either, with Daniel Bryan and WWE champion Kofi Kingston also moving across, prompting McMahon to ponder a new ruling which would allow three competitors to move between the brands on a weekly basis.

"I'm a genius," was the chairman's summary of that piece of decision-making, followed by the impromptu scheduling of two 'WrestleMania rematches' - one between Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and one between Kingston and Bryan.

After a couple of missed attempts at running knee strikes by Bryan, Kingston retained his title with a Trouble in Paradise in what could draw a line under the program between the two.

The match between Reigns and McIntyre, however, was much less straightforward, with Shane McMahon and Elias storming the ring to beat down the Big Dog after he seemed to have the match won, only for The Miz to chase Shane away with a chair.

2:59 Becky Lynch's actions spoke louder than her words as she got her hands on Lacey Evans on Raw Becky Lynch's actions spoke louder than her words as she got her hands on Lacey Evans on Raw

Lynch makes a silent point

Lacey Evans invited the Raw competitors for the Money In The Bank ladder match - Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke - to ringside to watch her match against enhancement talent Allie Catrina, a contest she wrapped up in short order with a vicious Woman's Right.

Evans suggested they did not waste their briefcase title shot, should they win it, by challenging her after she beats Becky Lynch for the Raw title.

The trash talk brought out Becky 'Two Belts', whose actions spoke louder than words as she sent her Money In The Bank challenger scurrying back to the dressing room.

2:55 Seth Rollins and AJ Styles were forced to team up to take on Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in tag-team action Seth Rollins and AJ Styles were forced to team up to take on Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in tag-team action

Rollins and Styles forced to team up

It has become something of a WWE tradition for future opponents to be paired together in tag matches and that was again the case this week as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins were put together to face Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

Despite some early chemistry against Vince McMahon's hand-picked tandem, the bubbling animosity threatened to bubble over each time there was a lull in the action.

Eventually, the two got their act together, but an errant Phenomenal Forearm seemingly intended for Corbin leveled legal man Rollins, and The Phenomenal One bailed on the match without a backward glance rather than make it right before Corbin finished the match out with an End of Days to The Beastslayer.