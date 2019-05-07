WWE SmackDown: New tag champions to be crowned

Could Shane McMahon regain the SmackDown tag-team titles on tonight's show?

New tag-team champions will be crowned on tonight's SmackDown after the Hardy Boyz vacated the titles due to injury.

The Hardys were forced to relinquish the belts last week with Jeff Hardy scheduled to have knee surgery, a procedure which has now been successfully undertaken.

There will, however, be no tournament to establish new winners from the blue brand's ranks of the dueling duos, with commissioner Shane McMahon due to play a leading role in the latest tag-team coronation.

McMahon is of course a former SmackDown tag-team champion and could simply award himself and a partner of his choosing the straps.

Such a course of action would further cement his position as one of the most disliked on-screen characters on the blue brand but with a shortage of natural contenders, it could be the most likely outcome.

Will any Raw competitors cross over?

Last night on Raw, Vince McMahon announced the wild card rule, which will allow no more than four superstars from SmackDown to appear on Raw each week and vice versa without facing any punishment.

WWE champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Lars Sullivan took advantage of the new precedent, with Bryan and Kingston squaring off for the WWE title in the main event.

Reigns clashed with Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania rematch and Sullivan demolished No Way Jose and his conga line, before storming into McMahon's office, prompting the expansion of the ruling from three Superstars to four.

Will any of the red brand's stars take advantage of the new rule? Who could they mix it up with on the blue brand?

1:00 Bayley is keen to make the most of the 'fresh start' she has been given by trading Raw for SmackDown Bayley is keen to make the most of the 'fresh start' she has been given by trading Raw for SmackDown

Six women battle for supremacy

Five SmackDown women with Money In The Bank interests will do battle in a huge triple tag-team match on tonight's episode with pay-per-view momentum at stake.

Ladder match contenders Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon team up to face Charlotte Flair, who takes on Becky Lynch for the SmackDown women's title at the May 19 event, Mandy Rose, who is in the ladder match, and Sonya Deville, who stepped aside to let her enter it.

While there are no direct implications for Money In The Bank, the match could lead to a twist or turn with the event itself now less than a fortnight away.