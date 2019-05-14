WWE SmackDown: Men's Money In The Bank contenders clash

Ali, Andrade, Randy Orton and Finn Balor meet in a pre-Money In The Bank fatal four-way on tonight's SmackDown

The four men making up the SmackDown half of the Money In The Bank ladder match meet in a fatal four-way tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Intercontinental champion, Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton will lay it all on the line when they compete in the annual battle for the briefcase on Sunday night but will first look to gain pivotal momentum when they collide at The O2 in London.

With all four superstars having crossed paths multiple times over the past few weeks, there will be a familiarity factor as they all enter the contest looking to make a major statement ahead of the potentially career-changing ladder match.

There was a twist to the Raw line-up last night with Sami Zayn beating Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere match to take his spot.

But while there is nothing at stake in the blue brand's four-way battle, there could be some foreshadowing about a potential winner on Sunday night on this, the final episode of WWE television before the pay-per-view.

Kairi Sane has made a very impressive start to life on the SmackDown roster

Asuka and Sane step up in class

Asuka and Kairi Sane face the latest obstacle in the path to the women's tag-team titles when they pit their wits against Fire and Desire tonight.

The Japanese duo have been unstoppable over the past several weeks, picking up victory after victory with Paige by their side and proving to have an instant chemistry as a unit.

But Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville form one of the most experienced partnerships in the company and will represent arguably Asuka and Kane's toughest opponents yet.

Rose has the women's Money In The Bank ladder match to worry about on Sunday night, but for Paige's pair, the focus is fully on the IIconics.

There is no love lost between WWE champion Kofi Kingston and his Money In The Bank challenger Kevin Owens

Will Kingston appear on the KO Show?

After weeks of personal attacks, blindside assaults and several raucous brawls, WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens will collide for the WWE title at the Money in the Bank on Sunday.

Owens has invited Kingston to join him on The Kevin Owens Show tonight on SmackDown, only five nights before their massive title match.

KO and Kofi have gone through the ringer in recent weeks - so will The Dreadlocked Dynamo accept Owens' invitation? And if he does, what will the mood be if the two come eye-to-eye on the final stop before Money in the Bank?