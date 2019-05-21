WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - highlights as Brock Lesnar makes a Beastly return

1:32 We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw

With Money In The Bank consigned to the history books, Raw went into business with a new briefcase holder and a freshly-minted championship.

Brock Lesnar was back on the red show and in full Beast Incarnate mode, although he did take time out from his menacing MMA-style bouncing to do some nifty 'air boom boxing' with the attache case on his shoulder.

The hardcore legend himself Mick Foley was also in town to introduce the WWE 24/7 Championship - a title which can be contested, er, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Three Raw competitors provided an immediate illustration of that ruling by having title reigns during the show, the last of which has now taken the British racing green-coloured strap over to SmackDown.

In among all of that mayhem there was also time for six matches featuring three of the top singles champions in WWE - Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston.

