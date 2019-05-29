R-Truth teams up with Roman Reigns to win back his 24/7 Championship on WWE SmackDown

R-Truth briefly lost his 24/7 Title to Elias before his fortunes changed when he teamed with Roman Reigns on a drama-filled night on WWE SmackDown.

The night began badly for R-Truth who accidentally interrupted Shane McMahon Appreciation Night. He was quickly laid to waste by Shane, Elias and McIntyre, with The Living Truth picking the bones to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Shane-O-Mac didn't stop there, announcing that Reigns & Truth would team up to take on Elias & McIntyre in a tag team match later that night.

And when they did The Big Dog disposed of McIntyre with a Superman Punch and then caused a McIntyre wipeout when Shane-O-Mac unsuccessfully got involved. From there, Reigns hit Elias with a thunderous Spear for the 1-2-3.

A staggered Elias was once again met with a Spear, giving Truth the opening to pin Elias and regain the 24/7 Championship in thrilling fashion.

A rivalry renewed

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens reignited their recent rivalry with both superstars pulled out all the stops but it was the Dreadlocked Dynamo who eventually connected with the Trouble in Paradise for another awe-inspiring victory.

The Lady denied victory

The Wild Card Rule brought Raw's Lacey Evans into the fold against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with Charlotte Flair providing guest commentary.

The Sassy Southern Belle was left frustrated over her chance at victory by the irate Queen and blindsided Charlotte after the contest which was awarded to Bayley.

Carmella and Mandy square off

Sonya Deville helped Mandy Rose rollup Carmella for the victory as their ongoing spat on social media spilled into the ring.