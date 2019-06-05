Goldberg and The Undertaker go head to head on WWE SmackDown

Goldberg's maiden appearance on SmackDown turned into a direct confrontation with his Friday opponent, The Undertaker.

Hall of Famer Goldberg was appearing on the blue brand for the first time in his career to promote his Super ShowDown mega-match against the Phenom.

The two legends of the squared circle go one-on-one in Jeddah in an event which begins at 7pm and is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Goldberg promised Taker he would not be getting the 'family man' version of himself which returned to the ring two years ago for a brief Universal title run after 12 years out of the game.

Instead, he said, he would be getting the ferocious Goldberg who embarked on a long winning streak during his glorious WCW years, a time in which he made his mark as one of the hottest properties in the business.

What Goldberg perhaps did not count on, however, was a quick appearance from Taker himself, who went nose-to-nose with his opponent after one of his trademark teleportation tricks.

Bliss earns SmackDown title match

Alexa Bliss will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown women's title at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23 after winning a qualifying match last night.

The bout is the only one so far confirmed for the second Box Office event of the month and came about after Bliss came through a triple threat which also included Carmella and Charlotte Flair.

She picked up the win after a DDT on Carmella following interference from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and will now go on to face her old adversary for the blue championship.

R-Truth loses 24/7 title - briefly

The odds were stacked against 24/7 champion R-Truth as he was forced to defend his title in a lumberjack match against Elias.

Although the lumberjacks could not pin Truth to take the title, they made their presence felt with a ringside beat of the champ to soften him up for Elias to pick up his second title win.

But the conclusion of the match saw the lumberjacks return to the title hunt, forcing Truth and Elias under the ring, where the former pinned the latter to regain his title before making a swift exit.