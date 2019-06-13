Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast: Super ShowDown reaction

The Lock Up team are here to break down all things Super ShowDown

Join the Lock Up team as they take a deep dive into last Friday's Super ShowDown show on the only pro wrestling podcast that comes to you from within the inner sanctum of one of WWE's global broadcast partners.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake and tech guy supreme Faz are in the studio as they place the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg under the microscope.

It was a match which some have described as the worst of the year and one which led to Faz getting blocked by a prominent wrestling figure on social media!

But was it really as bad as everyone made out? Or is it time for two undoubted legends of the ring to hang up the boots for good - and for WWE to stop relying on them for feature matches at big events?

The boys break down every match on a card which can comfortably be described as unique, from the 50 (or was it 51?) man battle royal to the quite extraordinary handicap match between Lars Sullivan and Lucha House Party.

They also run the rule over the latest absences on Raw and SmackDown as the wild card rule continues to impact on booking.

Click here to download this week's episode and to access a vast archive of interviews from all of the big names in the world of sports entertainment!