Raw: Fatal five-way for WWE title shot on final pre-Stomping Grounds show

Samoa Joe will find out the name of his Stomping Grounds opponent on tonight's Raw

Five competitors will slug it out in a multi-man match on tonight's Raw, with a crack at Samoa Joe's US title on the line.

A week ago, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley crashed an episode of Miz TV to state why they each deserved an opportunity to challenge Joe for his championship.

Tonight, the four interrupting superstars, along with The A-Lister himself, will throw down for the opportunity to face the Samoan Submission Machine at Stomping Grounds.

Seth Rollins' Universal title defence against Baron Corbin is already confirmed for the June 23 pay-per-view, while Kofi Kingston puts the WWE title on the line against Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage.

A third men's title match will be added to the card on the final Raw of the build-up, live from Los Angeles at 1am on Sky Sports Arena.

Corbin to name his special guest referee

Universal Champion Seth Rollins stood tall on last week's Raw after obliterating the main event's special outside guest official, Sami Zayn, with a steel chair.

However, The Beastslayer will face a very similar set of circumstances at Stomping Grounds on Sunday night when his opponent Baron Corbin names a special guest referee of his own.

Kevin Owens might be too obvious a choice given his involvement in the battle between the two, and his interest is a limited one anyway because he is a SmackDown competitor.

Corbin, though, could turn to someone a little closer to Raw home - the man in possession of the Money In The Bank briefcase, a certain Brock Lesnar…

4:58 Daniel Bryan goes from a program on SmackDown which sees Heavy Machinery challenging for the tag championship he holds with Rowan to a mysterious appearance on tonight's Raw Daniel Bryan goes from a program on SmackDown which sees Heavy Machinery challenging for the tag championship he holds with Rowan to a mysterious appearance on tonight's Raw

Daniel Bryan heads to Raw

SmackDown tag-team champion and self-styled 'planet's champion' Daniel Bryan has been chosen to be one of the four wildcard superstars to appear on Raw in Los Angeles tonight.

The former SmackDown General Manager has long been loyal to the blue brand, and it should perhaps be noted that this wildcard appearance is not being made by choice.

So it will be interesting to see what Bryan will have to say to the 'fickle' WWE Universe on Raw.