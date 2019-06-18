Rey Mysterio compares Andrade to Eddie Guerrero and calls him 'the future of WWE'

Andrade has made a big impression on the WWE main roster after impressing in NXT

Rey Mysterio believes SmackDown star Andrade has similarities with the legendary Eddie Guerrero and calls him "the future of WWE".

The former NXT champion has dazzled WWE fans since arriving on the main roster with his innovative offense, based on a hybrid of traditional Mexican wrestling and the stronger Japanese style.

Andrade is currently embroiled in a feud with Intercontinental title holder Finn Balor, but his first program of matches came against Mysterio and the pair had some truly memorable contests on SmackDown.

"This kid is awesome," the veteran Mysterio said in an interview with Wrestling Inc. "I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I'm in the ring with him, there's an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie (Guerrero).

Andrade's first program of matches on SmackDown were against Rey Mysterio

This is how good he is: he's thinking a step ahead before you even move. He already knows the positioning and knows exactly what to do and how to do it. My hat goes off to Andrade as he's definitely the future of WWE."

The one thing potentially holding Andrade back is the fact that he cannot speak English, an issue WWE has circumnavigated by having Zelina Vega as his manager and, therefore, mouthpiece.

"Just like anybody else - once you can dominate the mic skills and English, then he is bound to become a star," said Mysterio.

"I've seen him work on his English, and it's a slow process but he's moving forward. Once he dominates his English language, he's on his way to stardom."