WWE SmackDown: Will Bryan & Rowan accept the Heavy challenge?

Heavy Machinery have moved into contention for the SmackDown tag titles in recent weeks, but their challenge has yet to be accepted.

SmackDown champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan have had the former NXT pair on their radar ever since Otis and Tucker issued a challenge for the titles.

But Bryan & Rowan have yet to grant the blue-collar pair a title opportunity, instead opting to mock the duo, saying that they won't be receiving a title match because Otis is "extraterrestrial".

Heavy Machinery sent a message to the champions last week by demolishing the 'Yolo County tag team champions', but will they get a chance at the blue brand's tag team titles sometime soon?

Woods gets crack at The Showoff

Xavier Woods gets the opportunity to soften up his New Day colleague Kofi Kingston's Stomping Grounds opponent Dolph Ziggler in one-on-one action on tonight's SmackDown.

Kingston and Ziggler do battle in a steel cage live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night in Kofi's latest defence of the title he won at WrestleMania.

Woods and Ziggler have mixed it up numerous times since Ziggler's return last month, including a chaotic brawl on Raw that saw the two wild cards battle all over the arena, so can The Showoff make the ultimate statement to Kingston by downing his friend just five nights before their big match?

Problems stacking up for Bayley

SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Alexa Bliss will square off with the title on the line at Stomping Grounds on Sunday, but just days before that bout they will meet on Bliss' always-lively talk show, A Moment of Bliss.

Talk-show segments between the two have not always been comfortable for Bayley, with Bliss' famous This Is Your Life two years ago signalling the end of her Raw title reign.

There is another element in play too, with Nikki Cross vowing to be in Bliss' corner on Sunday night after Bayley's involvement in the tag title match on Raw, meaning the champ will very much have her hands full both tonight and this weekend.