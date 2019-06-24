WWE Raw: AJ Styles to challenge Ricochet after US title victory

Ricochet won the United States title at Stomping Grounds, immediately catching the attention of AJ Styles

AJ Styles will be Ricochet's first challenger for his United States championship with the pair meeting first in a non-title match on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Ricochet won his first main-roster title by defeating Samoa Joe with a 630 splash at Stomping Grounds on Sunday night, and his post-match celebration involved several members of the locker room.

Universal champion Seth Rollins was first to congratulate him, with Triple H - who played a key role in signing Ricochet for NXT - embracing the newly-crowned champion.

He was also embraced by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who offered up a 'too sweet' alongside AJ Styles - but it came with a caveat.

"See you tomorrow," were Styles' parting words to Ricochet, and that promise will be kept on Raw, with the two going head to head, albeit in a non-title match.

Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon will join forces to take on Roman Reigns in a handicap match on tonight's Raw

Reigns to face McMahon and McIntyre in handicap match

Despite putting up with nearly constant interference from Shane McMahon, a resilient Roman Reigns emerged triumphant over Drew McIntyre at Stomping Grounds.

No sooner had the dust settled on the match than McMahon was back to his nepotistic tricks, immediately booking a two-against-one handicap match for tonight's Raw.

Reigns could do with some support against the increasingly powerful heel group - who also include Raw tag-team champions The Revival among their number - but will he get any?

WWE's golden couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could find their hands full in the coming weeks

Title battles to turn intergender?

Seth Rollins retained the Universal title at Stomping Grounds, thanks to a major assist from his real-life partner and fellow Raw singles champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch evened the odds by taking out special guest referee Lacey Evans after several bouts of decidedly biased refereeing in Baron Corbin's favour.

Will WWE's golden couple now join forces to take on the Lone Wolf and the self-styled 'sassy Southern Belle' as their feuds intertwine between the men's and women's divisions?