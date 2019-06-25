WWE SmackDown: Will Shane McMahon react to Undertaker's return?

The Undertaker came out of nowhere to beat down Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon on Raw to set up a tag match at Extreme Rules

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre were left stunned by The Undertaker's return on Raw, so will they respond on tonight's SmackDown?

The Dead Man made an unexpected appearance on Monday night, cutting off McMahon and McIntyre midway through their beatdown of a very much down and out Roman Reigns.

He caught Shane-O midway through a Coast to Coast attempt and put him down with a nasty-looking chokeslam before wiping out the Scottish Psychopath with a big boot and throwing McMahon out of the ring.

The outcome from that not insignificant squabble is that Undertaker will now team up with Reigns to take on McMahon and McIntyre in a tag-team battle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view next month.

Shane has been keen to proclaim himself the best in the world and is unlikely to take such a public humiliation lightly, even if it did come at the hands of a bona fide legend.

Samoa Joe launched an unprovoked and unexpected attack on Kofi Kingston on last night's Raw in what may be the first sign he wants to challenge for the WWE title

Will Samoa Joe reveal his intentions?

Kofi Kingston left Raw on his back on Monday night, being helped away from the stage area after a savage beating at the hands of Samoa Joe.

Joe sneak-attacked Kingston after his pair of energy-sapping victories of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, laying him out with an uranage on the stage floor and a trademark Coquina clutch.

Was this his way of communicating, that after losing the United States championship to Ricochet at Stomping Grounds, Joe's sights are now set on Kingston's WWE title?

Bayley made the first pay-per-view defence of her SmackDown title at Stomping Grounds, but will her challenger Alexa Bliss accept defeat?

Who's next for Bayley?

Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown women's title against Alexa Bliss at Stomping Grounds and afterwards commented that she will now invite challengers from all members of the blue roster.

That proposition has got fans excited about the possibility of feature matches against competitors such as Ember Moon and Liv Morgan.

But will Bliss willingly move away from the title picture so easily? Or will she feel that Nikki Cross' involvement was the crucial factor in Sunday's match with Bayley and seek an Extreme Rules rematch?