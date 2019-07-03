WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show

2:42 We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston get his revenge on Samoa Joe as plans continued to build for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The very brief union between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler also bit the dust, Nikki Cross attempted to curry further favour from Alexa Bliss by taking on Bayley and R-Truth pledged to recapture the 24/7 Title!

