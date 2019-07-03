WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show
Last Updated: 03/07/19 1:07pm
SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston get his revenge on Samoa Joe as plans continued to build for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
The very brief union between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler also bit the dust, Nikki Cross attempted to curry further favour from Alexa Bliss by taking on Bayley and R-Truth pledged to recapture the 24/7 Title!
