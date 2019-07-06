VOTE: WWE mid-term 2019 awards - WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and more

Will the WrestleMania 35 main event between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair feature in your voting?

The first half of 2019 is in the record books for WWE - so who do you think have been the company's leading lights?

We've outlined seven categories to establish the big success stories from the year so far.

But while the Sky Sports WWE team have drawn up the nominees, the ultimate decision lies with you - the fans.

The first six months of 2019 saw some huge events, with WrestleMania being headlined by a women's match for the first time in its 35-year history.

More than 82,000 fans packed into New Jersey's MetLife Arena in April to see Becky Lynch end Ronda Rousey's winning streak and take her Raw title, as well as Charlotte Flair's SmackDown strap, in one fell swoop.

There were also significant moments at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Money In The Bank with title changes and chaos galore.

On Raw and SmackDown, the company minted a new 24/7 championship, embarked down a very bizarre path with the Firefly Fun House and implemented the wild card rule, allowing competitors to wrestle on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

The ballot is below, so get voting as we bid to find the best of 2019 - so far!