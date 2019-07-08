What if The Undertaker went to WCW? Superstars and legends ponder a great 'what if'...

The Undertaker will next year enter his 30th year as a WWE competitor.

He has spent those three decades fully committed to the company, and while can no be truly considered a 'one-team man' - he wrestled in the territories for a few years before a brief run in World Championship Wrestling prior to his arrival in Stamford in 1990 - his name is associated entirely with WWE.

The Phenom bridges the divide across several eras, from the tail end of the more gimmick-based late-1980s to the Attitude Era to latter-day classics with Shawn Michaels and into the modern age as a part-time competitor but full-time supernatural legend.

But how different would the annals of wrestling history read if he had traded WWE for WCW during the height of the Monday Night Wars between the two companies?

Click on the video above to hear from Kevin Owens, Bruce Prichard, Jeff Jarrett and more as they contemplate one of the greatest what ifs in the history of sports entertainment...