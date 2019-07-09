WWE Raw: Janitor can't prevent McMahon/McIntyre victory

3:53 Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre hired a janitor from the arena in Pittsburgh to team with Roman Reigns, but he proved to be more impressive than expected Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre hired a janitor from the arena in Pittsburgh to team with Roman Reigns, but he proved to be more impressive than expected

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre hired a janitor from the arena in Pittsburgh to team with Roman Reigns and face them on Raw.

Reigns will team up with The Undertaker to take on the heel duo at Extreme Rules on Sunday night but had to make do with the best efforts of Gary 'the Goat' Garbutt last night.

Shane promised Garbutt - a three-time Employee of the Month at the Prudential Center no less - a $5,000 payday if he would be Reigns' partner, a job he gladly accepted.

The mask-wearing 'Goat', somewhat wisely, did not tag in for a long period but when he did so, he took out both of his opponents with some high-flying offense including a dive to the outside only to walk into a massive Claymore Kick for the loss.

Reigns, who had been waylaid by a trip into the ring post before Gary tagged himself in, drove McIntyre and McMahon from the ring before unmasking the janitor to reveal none other than Cedric Alexander, the former WWE cruiserweight champion.

Alexander received a busted lip for his troubles, and that may not be the last pain he suffers at the hands of McIntyre and McMahon after curiously inserting himself into this feud.

Rollins & Lynch maintain winning streak

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are on an unstoppable roll at the moment, and on this week's Raw they again teamed up for a mixed-tag victory.

Andrade and Zelina Vega were the heel duo to challenge on this occasion and despite some impressive innovation from La Muñeca, Lynch applied the Dis-arm-her to submit Vega, removing her from the bout under elimination rules.

The Man was far from a passive presence for the rest of the match, however, brawling with Lacey Evans (her half of Sunday's challengers) and Vega, while also getting the worst of some accidental contact with Andrade following an outside-the-ring scrap among the four competitors.

Rollins' concern for his partner briefly gave Andrade an opening to hit his running knees, but once Vega was dispatched a second time, The Beastslayer drilled Andrade with the Stomp to win the match.

The two champions were not afforded the dignity of a peaceful exit, however, as Baron Corbin and Evans resurfaced after the match to lay them out at the top of the stage as a final message for Sunday's double title match between the two pairs.

Cross tilts odds against champion Bayley

Bayley's chances of retaining the SmackDown women's title at Extreme Rules on Sunday have plummeted after Nikki Cross won the opportunity to change the stipulation for the match.

Cross beat Dane Brooke in a quicker time than it took Bayley to win against Sarah Logan and, as a result of that success in a Beat the Clock Challenge, the Scottish star opted to make Sunday's match a two-on-one handicap deal.

In what is likely to spark plenty of speculation over a return for Sasha Banks, Cross then suggested Bayley find a friend for the match, advice which fell on deaf ears as the champion slapped her, hit a Bayley-to-belly suplex and an elbow drop to reassert herself against the former NXT upstart.