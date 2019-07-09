WWE SmackDown: Finn Balor vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler

1:13 Finn Balor has been taking some time off since his all-action performance at Money In The Bank Finn Balor has been taking some time off since his all-action performance at Money In The Bank

Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura return to WWE television tonight for a one-on-one SmackDown clash, live on Sky Sports.

Both men have been absent from Tuesday night action for some time, although they have competed against each other in a handful of dark matches and on non-televised live WWE events.

Balor's most recent match was a successful defence of his Intercontinental title against Andrade at Super ShowDown on June 7, while Nakamura competed in the 50-man battle royal at the same event.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown

The Japanese star has not wrestled on SmackDown since a disqualification loss to Kofi Kingston on April 23.

Two men who have featured more prominently on television in recent weeks, and who will also compete in a singles bout tonight, are Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

Kevin Owens hit Dolph Ziggler with a stunner after their defeat to Heavy Machinery last week

The pair were united last week as they attempted to win a place in the triple threat match for the SmackDown tag-team titles at Extreme Rules but were beaten by Heavy Machinery, who secured the opportunity.

Last week's episode ended with Owens giving Ziggler a Stone Cold Stunner and the Show-off is afforded the opportunity for revenge against a revitalised Owens tonight.

Aleister Black has begging anyone to pick a fight with him for several weeks - and his wish will be granted at Extreme Rules

Black's Extreme Rules opponent to be revealed

For weeks, Aleister Black has been begging for someone on SmackDown to knock on his door and pick a fight with him.

Someone answered the call two weeks ago, and tonight, WWE fans and Sky Sports viewers will discover just who it was.

There has been no shortage of speculation about who his opponent will be, with Bray Wyatt having been encouraging people to 'let him in' from the safety of his Firefly Fun House for several weeks.

But the smart money is on a certain Viper appearing from out of nowhere to answer Black's challenge.

Heavy Machinery are ready to take the SmackDown tag-team titles at Extreme Rules

Tag-team title summit scheduled

SmackDown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan's mission to have the duos division take centre stage on Team Blue will enter its next phase tonight, when the first-ever SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit takes place.

Bryan & Rowan, The New Day and Heavy Machinery, the three teams that will square off for the titles at Extreme Rules, will all be present.

No contracts will be signed but tensions are unlikely to be cool throughout, especially given Bryan's reputation as a person capable of evoking the strongest of responses from others through his words alone.