WWE Extreme Rules: Four title changes as The Undertaker returns

The Undertaker looked in great shape in his match at Extreme Rules

There were four WWE title changes and The Undertaker returned to the ring at an action-packed Extreme Rules.

Seth Rollins is no longer the Universal champion after he lost his title to Brock Lesnar following a successful Money In The Bank briefcase cash-in in Philadelphia.

Rollins and Becky Lynch had beaten Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in their winner takes all mixed tag match but Lesnar emerged after the match with Paul Heyman and briefcase in tow.

He hit the champion with two German suplexes and then, after the bell had sounded, an F5 for the victory and the beginning of his third Universal title reign.

Brock Lesnar won the Universal title after a successful Money In The Bank briefcase cash-in

The Undertaker teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre as the Sky Sports Box Office event got off to a red-hot start.

The heel duo were in control of the contest after an Elias run-in led to a top-rope elbow drop from McMahon onto Undertaker on a table and a coast-to-coast onto a trash can in the corner.

But the Dead Man sat up and completed his comeback with a Tombstone piledriver on McMahon for the victory.

Bayley overcame the odds to defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match

Bayley successfully defended the SmackDown women's championship by beating both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a two-against-one handicap match.

The champion blocked a Twisted Bliss by raising her knees and then hit Cross with a knee strike as she came off the top before a top-rope elbow drop for the win.

The New Day are today beginning their sixth reign as WWE tag-team champions

There was, however, a title change in SmackDown's tag-team division with The New Day winning their sixth WWE tag crown in a triple threat match.

Heavy Machinery had their moments but it was a huge display of intensity by Big E to tee up a Midnight Hour on Daniel Bryan for the championship switch.

AJ Styles recaptured the United States title from Ricochet thanks to an assist from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and a second-rope Styles Clash.

Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title from Finn Balor

And there was also a title change on the pre-show for the event, with Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Finn Balor for his Intercontinental strap.

Samoa Joe, however, could not take the WWE title from Kofi Kingston as he ensured The New Day finished the night drenched in championships by seeing off his challenger with a Trouble in Paradise.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were involved in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match

Braun Strowman beat Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match which saw the action spill all over the arena and was ending when the former gave the latter a running powerslam off the stage.

Aleister Black's longing for a fight was satisfied by Cesaro and the outcome was a superb match which was won by Black with a particularly ferocious Black Mass on the Swiss Cyborg.

The Revival successfully defended their Raw tag-team championship by defeating The Usos with a Shatter Machine and Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler in a match which lasted just a few seconds.