WWE SmackDown: Shane McMahon to host 'town hall' live on Sky Sports

Shane McMahon will host a 'town hall' meeting on SmackDown tonight to allow the roster to air any grievances they have.

Kevin Owens has been an increasingly vocal critic of McMahon, a man he believes has consumed so much television time that the rest of the WWE roster has suffered.

Last week, he name-checked several competitors he felt were more deserving to be in positions of prominence than the boss's son, and doubled down on that opinion with another impassioned promo at Extreme Rules.

McMahon was - alongside Drew McIntyre - on the wrong end of a defeat to The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at that event and, considering the decisive nature of it, will now surely be moving on to new things.

His first undertaking is to address the locker room tonight and to establish if any of them have an problems with the way things are currently being run. Owens has proved himself to be no shrinking violet, but will any other superstars make their complaints public?

Bryan to make 'career-changing' announcement

Daniel Bryan cut a seriously incensed figure following the loss of the SmackDown tag-team titles at Extreme Rules, embarking on a curious rant in which he vowed to "go somewhere he has never been before".

His target, he said, to elevate the tag-team championships had failed and he would now be "aiming higher" with a completely different focus in play.

With that in mind, Bryan has vowed to make an announcement on SmackDown which will change his career forever.

Kabuki Warriors to make formal challenge

Paige warned Peyton Royce and Billie Kay that a reckoning was coming for them and it will now arrive on tonight's SmackDown.

After defeating The IIconics in a non-title match in Tokyo last month, the Kabuki Warriors earned the right to challenge for the WWE Women's tag-team championship, an opportunity which will arrive tonight.

Can the two Japanese stars - widely regarded as two of the brightest talents on the roster - bring the IIconics' reign to an end, or will the champions prove that the future remains IIconic?