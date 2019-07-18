Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
Braun Strowman signs new four-year WWE contract
Last Updated: 18/07/19 1:26pm
Braun Strowman has revealed on social media that he has signed a new four-year deal with WWE.
The 'Monster Among Men' made the revelation on his Instagram account and hinted the new contract is a very lucrative one for him.
Live WWE Late Night Raw
July 23, 2019, 1:00am
Live on
He wrote: "Well I'm sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here's to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the WWE."
Strowman also included a hashtag which said 'I like million dollar deals', implying the agreement he has made with the company is a very substantial one.
View this post on Instagram
Well I’m sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe #ThenNowAndForever #wwe #resigned #ILikeMillionDollarDealsWheresMyPenBiatchImSigning #FourMoreYearsOfPuttingButtsInSeatsAndSmilesOnFaces #BraunStrowman #BraunZilla #KingOfAllMonsters with my army behind me my #MonsterMilitia #ILoveMyJob #MonsterOnTopTheMountain
At Extreme Rules, Strowman recorded a win over Bobby Lashley in a brutal and intense 'last man standing' match which some feel could signal the start of a main-event push for the giant.
He has previously been involved in top-tier programs with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and his 'get these hands' catchphrase is very popular among WWE fans as an arena chant.