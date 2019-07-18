WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Braun Strowman signs new four-year WWE contract

Last Updated: 18/07/19 1:26pm
2:50
Braun Strowman has been embroiled in a violent feud with Bobby Lashley in recent weeks
Braun Strowman has been embroiled in a violent feud with Bobby Lashley in recent weeks

Braun Strowman has revealed on social media that he has signed a new four-year deal with WWE.

The 'Monster Among Men' made the revelation on his Instagram account and hinted the new contract is a very lucrative one for him.

Live WWE Late Night Raw

July 23, 2019, 1:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

He wrote: "Well I'm sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here's to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the WWE."

Strowman also included a hashtag which said 'I like million dollar deals', implying the agreement he has made with the company is a very substantial one.

Also See:

At Extreme Rules, Strowman recorded a win over Bobby Lashley in a brutal and intense 'last man standing' match which some feel could signal the start of a main-event push for the giant.

He has previously been involved in top-tier programs with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and his 'get these hands' catchphrase is very popular among WWE fans as an arena chant.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Extreme Rules!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Extreme Rules review!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK