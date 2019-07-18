Braun Strowman signs new four-year WWE contract

2:50 Braun Strowman has been embroiled in a violent feud with Bobby Lashley in recent weeks Braun Strowman has been embroiled in a violent feud with Bobby Lashley in recent weeks

Braun Strowman has revealed on social media that he has signed a new four-year deal with WWE.

The 'Monster Among Men' made the revelation on his Instagram account and hinted the new contract is a very lucrative one for him.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

He wrote: "Well I'm sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here's to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the WWE."

Strowman also included a hashtag which said 'I like million dollar deals', implying the agreement he has made with the company is a very substantial one.

At Extreme Rules, Strowman recorded a win over Bobby Lashley in a brutal and intense 'last man standing' match which some feel could signal the start of a main-event push for the giant.

He has previously been involved in top-tier programs with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and his 'get these hands' catchphrase is very popular among WWE fans as an arena chant.