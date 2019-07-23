WWE SmackDown: Who will face Kofi Kingston for his WWE title?

2:55 Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Elias picked up a huge victory over The New Day last week, with Orton notably hitting the RKO on Kofi Kingston to pick up the win Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Elias picked up a huge victory over The New Day last week, with Orton notably hitting the RKO on Kofi Kingston to pick up the win

Kofi Kingston will take the unusual step tonight of naming the contender against whom he will defend his WWE title.

The WWE champion is not short of challengers for the title he won from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, having seen Elias and Samoa Joe cross paths with him in recent weeks.

Last week the intriguing prospect of a match against fellow 'long-timer' Randy Orton reared its head.

On that occasion, not only did the pair tangle during a six-man match but Orton also picked up the winning pin for his side, beating Kingston himself with an RKO.

Joe and Elias were Orton's team-mates for that bout and both will be keen to be involved in the title picture but it seems the final decision will be made by the champion.

McMahon to issue Owens response

Kevin Owens has made no secret of his contempt for Shane McMahon in recent weeks, and, in particular, the way he has been consuming screen time at the expense of other competitors.

To make this point, Owens' weapon of choice has been the Stunner, with Shane falling to two of them in the past three weeks.

McMahon has now vowed to make a statement - albeit a verbal one - to Owens tonight, and will also need to factor in KO's promise he will quit WWE if he loses to the boss' son in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam.

Fired-up challenger Moon to face Flair

Ember Moon received the biggest opportunity of her WWE career so far last week, when SmackDown women's champion Bayley challenged her to a title match at SummerSlam. However, The Shenom will have no time to rest on her laurels, as she has to prepare to challenge The Queen.

Moon will look to make a definitive statement by besting Charlotte Flair, the most decorated superstar in the women's division and someone who surely has at least one eye on being involved in said SummerSlam title match.

Fans are hotly anticipating the match between Bayley and Moon, a pair of in-ring competitors regarded as two of the best WWE has to offer, but could there be some twists in the tale on the road to Toronto?