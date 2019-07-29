WWE Raw Reunion review: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley return to the show

Listen or subscribe on:

It's a two-man Lock Up crew this week as the lads retreat to the inner sanctum for this week's dose of WWE-themed intelligent conversation and hilarious bants with the Raw Reunion and a very strong episode of SmackDown placed under the microscope.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by an unusually cheery Faz as they break down the legends' return to Monday Night Raw, what could have been done differently and what they felt went well.

Is D-Generation X now being presented as the greatest faction in the history of professional wrestling? Will The Fiend unleash a barrage of absolute destruction on Finn Balor at SummerSlam?

Would it be better to see Shawn Michaels face Dolph Ziggler of AJ Styles? And will we see the 2019 equivalent of Jack Tunney on WWE television next week to clarify an interesting (and perhaps overlooked) incident in the 24/7 championship division?