WATCH: Best of the Raw gauntlet for a United States title opportunity

Ricochet won a gauntlet match to earn the right to challenge United States champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam

Considering the five wrestlers involved in the match, the Raw gauntlet for the chance to face United States champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam was never likely to be anything less than superb.

Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Sami Zayn and Ricochet were the five men selected to compete for the title shot, and a better list of five competitors you may struggle to put together.

All five are capable of delivering intense and athletic matches and, as a somewhat predictable result, the outcome was a contest in which the action was of a very high quality.

You can see the entire gauntlet match in all of its glory when WWE Raw is repeated on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm tonight - and every Tuesday night.

But if you want to whet your appetite by sampling a special bite-sized highlights reel of the best moments from one of the most breathtaking Raw matches of the year, click on the video above and get ready to soak up the action!