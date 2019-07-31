Trish Stratus to face Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam

4:47 WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will fight Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam next month WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will fight Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam next month

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will fight Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam next month.

The fans in Toronto will get an extra dose of 'Stratus-faction' when their home town hero returns to the ring for a one-off match against The Queen of WWE at the event on August 11, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Flair laid down the challenge on last night's SmackDown, accusing the seven-time world champion of no longer being able to 'hang' with modern competitors such as herself.

Stratus had told Jerry Lawler earlier in the segment that, as a full-time parent, the prospect of 'one more match' was not one which appealed, but she went back on that following Flair's provocation.

The match will be Stratus' first one-on-one contest since she lost to Vickie Guerrero in a no disqualification bout on an episode of Raw in March 2011.

The 43-year-old's most recent ring outing was in a tag-team match alongside Bayley, Lita, Natalya and Sasha Banks on Raw in October 2018.

She also competed at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view that month and was the number 30 entrant in the first ever women's Royal Rumble in January 2018.