WWE SummerSlam build-up continues: Brock Lesnar, Trish Stratus, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins

Once again it's a two-man booth for Sky Sports' weekly look at all things Raw and SmackDown with the WWE Lock Up, the only pro wrestling podcast which comes to you from within the inner sanctum of one of WWE's broadcast partners.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by elite tech guy TJ to place the penultimate episodes of WWE's pre-SummerSlam television under the Sky microscope as plans continue to develop for the August 11 pay-per view.

Does Brock Lesnar's vicious assault of Seth Rollins indicate he may be making more regular appearances on Raw? Was Maria Kanellis' treatment of her husband Mike simply not okay? And did Andrade's unmasking of Rey Mysterio also fall into that category?

For intelligent conversation and plenty of hilarious bants about all of these topics, plus a wild tangent which sees TJ admit to staging NXT TakeOver-style matches in his living room, this week's episode is another one you can't afford to miss out on!