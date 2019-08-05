WWE Raw: Will Seth Rollins be cleared to compete at SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins' physical status for SummerSlam should be clarified on tonight's Raw following his beating at the hands of Brock Lesnar seven days ago.

During Rollins' match against Dolph Ziggler last Monday, Universal champion Lesnar made a surprise appearance on the red brand, unleashing on The Architect with a savage succession of F5s at ringside.

The Beast continued the attack later in the show, pulling Rollins out of an ambulance while he was strapped to a stretcher and then hitting another big F5 onto the stretcher itself.

Rollins underwent a series of medical evaluations following that assault but no details regarding his medical condition have yet been made public.

As a result, and given Rollins' silence since that night, it remains to be seen what kind of damage Lesnar doled out to his SummerSlam challenger.

Lesnar will be in the house for the final Raw before SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am tonight but will Rollins also make an appearance?

Who attacked Roman Reigns?

In the closing moments of Tuesday night's SmackDown, improperly secured lighting equipment nearly crushed Roman Reigns, and although an investigation determined that the near-catastrophe was caused by forklift driver error, speculation abounds that someone was specifically targeting The Big Dog.

Reigns does have plenty of enemies on the WWE roster and there are several candidates who could have been responsible for the attack.

Samoa Joe, who brawled with Reigns on Raw when their "Samoan Summit" to squash their beef ended before it started, could be a contender, as could Drew McIntyre, whose personal issues with Reigns are far from over after a series of brutal encounters.

Shane McMahon is also in the frame but was this simply an accident caused by human error on the part of the forklift operator, whose identity has not been revealed by WWE?

Lynch-Natalya rivalry approaches full boil

Last week, Raw champion Becky Lynch interrupted Natalya's pre-Raw training session with Fit Finlay to lock her SummerSlam challenger in the Dis-arm-her and The Queen of Harts retaliated later in the night by trapping her in her own signature submission hold, the Sharpshooter.

After the attack, Natalya pondered whether she should make their Raw title match in Toronto a Submission Match but withheld an official challenge because she doubted Lynch would be bold enough to accept it.

What will be the next chapter in the red-hot rivalry between Lynch and Canada's favourite daughter, Natalya?