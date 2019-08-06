Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win WWE women's tag-team titles

2:05 Alexa Bliss paired up with Nikki Cross in a fatal four-way for the women's tag titles which also featured the Kabuki Warriors Alexa Bliss paired up with Nikki Cross in a fatal four-way for the women's tag titles which also featured the Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross dethroned The IIconics for the WWE women's tag-team champions in a fatal four-way match on Raw.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay finally put the titles on the line in an elimination bout which also included the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and the Kabuki Warriors - Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Bliss and Cross were the last team standing after a textbook heel tag-team display which borrowed heavily from the tactics which have been regularly employed by The IIconics.

After the champions were ousted by Rose & Deville, Bliss & Cross deliberately tagged themselves out in the hopes of keeping the action between Fire & Desire and Paige's duo.

The plan proved effective: Asuka evaded the Bed of Roses to submit Mandy with the Asuka Lock, but the effort left both Kabuki Warriors with a decent amount of wear and tear.

The comparatively fresher Bliss & Cross didn't exactly cruise to victory but they won nonetheless: After Nikki trapped Asuka in the ring apron, Bliss rocked Sane across the jaw with a hard right and swooped down with Twisted Bliss, sealing the win and earning the titles.