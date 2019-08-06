WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon to go face-to-face

2:57 Kevin Owens will put his WWE career on the line against Shane McMahon at SummerSlam Kevin Owens will put his WWE career on the line against Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Kevin Owens will go face-to-face with Shane McMahon tonight ahead of their huge match at Sunday's SummerSlam.

Owens has put his career on the line for the match against McMahon live on Sky Sports Box Office in Toronto on Sunday night, where a loss will mean he will have to quit WWE.

McMahon is a renowned risk-taker and is likely to put his body on the line to achieve the elimination of a man who has been a thorn in his side for several years.

Tensions between the pair will reach a full boil at the Scotiabank Arena this weekend but prior to that comes one final tete-a-tete on the last episode of SmackDown before the pay-per-view.

Owens has invited McMahon, who continues to style himself as 'the best in the world' to appear on a special edition of the Kevin Owens Show tonight, where the Canadian star will put all of his cards on the table.

Who is targeting Roman Reigns?

Nearly a week after barely avoiding disaster when a forklift mishap resulted in him almost being crushed by steal beams and scaffolding on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was almost the victim of a second mystery attack.

Samoa Joe, furious that he was accused of orchestrating the attack on Reigns, sought out The Big Dog in the arena parking lot but before he could clear his name, a speeding car rocketed past Joe and collided with Reigns' vehicle

Reigns is fine but questions continue to be raised about the identity of his attack - will any more information come to light on tonight's SmackDown?

Is Flair ready for Stratus?

Charlotte Flair demanded a spot on the SummerSlam card, then went out and forced her way onto the show, challenging WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a match on Sunday night.

Stratus accepted the challenge and so the two generation-bridging stars will do battle to establish supremacy.

It will be Stratus' first singles match in almost a decade but she did not tag in during the Raw tag-team match on Monday night, so are there question marks over her potential ring readiness?