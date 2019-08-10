SummerSlam flashback: Balor wins Universal title

1:01 As the build-up to SummerSlam continues, we take a look back to 2016 where Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to become the first Universal Champion As the build-up to SummerSlam continues, we take a look back to 2016 where Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to become the first Universal Champion

Finn Balor’s rapid rise to the top of WWE came three years ago at SummerSlam where he created history.

At the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' the first-ever Universal champion was set to be crowned. Finn Balor was fresh off the heels following a successful run in NXT where he took the Black and Yellow brand to greater heights during his reign as NXT champion.

The Architect, Seth Rollins stood in Balor's way as they both looked to write their names in the history as the inaugural Universal champion. This was a dream match of epic proportions.

In a capacity crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Balor unleashed the 'Demon King' on Rollins as the two produced a wrestling clinic.

After taking a devastating fall at the hands of Rollins on the outside barricade that would later force Balor to relinquish the title on Raw the following night due to injury, remarkable, Balor fought through the pain and delivered the Coupe de Grace on Rollins for the biggest victory of his career.

