SummerSlam: Five potential shocking moments

Brock Lesnar defends the Universal title against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

SummerSlam this year has the makings of being one of the most dramatic pay-per-views in recent memory. As a 'big four' event on the WWE calendar, major surprises could be in store tonight.

With six titles being defended, in what promises to be a chaotic night of action headlined by Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins for the Universal title, there will surely be many jaw-dropping moments throughout the night in Toronto.

Here, we take a look at five potential moments that could send shockwaves through WWE in tonight's pay-per-view at the Scotiabank Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ronda Rousey to return?

Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw women's title against Canada's own Natalya in a submission match which is sure to be a titanic back-and-forth battle.

Ronda Rousey's presence in WWE was a key factor in the company running a women's match as the WrestleMania main event for the first time

Ronda Rousey's close friendship with Natalya is no secret, as it was the Queen of Hearts who helped Rousey transition from MMA to WWE.

Rousey has taken time off from WWE since April after losing her Raw women's title to Becky Lynch in the historic women's main event triple threat match at WrestleMania. There is no love lost between Rousey and Lynch, as The Man has continued to poke fun at Rousey in her absence at any given opportunity.

"Whilst she has been sitting on a beach somewhere in freaking Cancun doing whatever Ronnie does, I have been here getting better week after week after week, not taking any time off," Lynch told Sky Sports during a media run in Toronto ahead of SummerSlam.

Rousey's desire to start a family is well known and has been cited as the main reason for her taking time off from the company. But could this all be a ruse for an explosive return on Sunday night, in a bid to assist Natalya in defeating Lynch for the title?

Ziggler to defeat Goldberg?

Last week on SmackDown, Goldberg made a thrilling return to WWE and signed a contract to face Dolph Ziggler this Sunday at SummerSlam.

Dolph Ziggler claims that he will end Goldberg's career at SummerSlam

Ziggler has vowed that this would be the last match of the Hall of Famer's career and whilst many would look at the Show-off and think that he is deluded, could we be set for one of the biggest shocks in SummerSlam history?

In recent months, Ziggler has had a prominent role on WWE television. He was unsuccessful in his attempts to prise the WWE title away from Kofi Kingston, but still made an impact. Now Ziggler is in another major spot where he will be facing Goldberg, in a match in which Goldberg is the overwhelming favourite.

This could be Ziggler's opportunity to shock the world and end Goldberg's career.

Lynch to submit Natalya using Sharpshooter?

If Becky Lynch were to submit Natalya by not only using Natalya's own Sharpshooter submission hold but also doing so in her home country of Canada - where the legendary Montreal Screwjob occurred between Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon in 1997 - it would be a moment talked about for years to come.

Natalya earned the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women's title on her home Canadian turf at SummerSlam

It wouldn't go down in folklore like the Montreal Screwjob, but for Lynch to have the audacity to apply the same hold that Michaels applied on Hart 22 years ago and cause Natalya to submit in Canada would take The Man to a whole different stratosphere in WWE.

A Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns alliance?

Roman Reigns' anonymous attacker was revealed last week on SmackDown when The Big Dog brutally beat Buddy Murphy in the men's locker, to the point where Murphy revealed that it was Rowan who had been attacking Reigns for weeks.

Roman Reigns now knows the identity of the man who has been sneak-attacking him for the past two weeks

Samoa Joe was originally in the frame as Reigns' attacker, as the two have had a long and deep-rooted personal rivalry. On SmackDown, Reigns issued Joe an apology for wrongfully accusing him as his attacker.

The human side of Joe came out when on Raw, The Samoan Submission Machine helped Reigns after he was nearly run down by a car.

With Reigns, Joe, Rowan and Bryan not currently scheduled to compete tonight at SummerSlam, don't be surprised if an unlikely alliance of Joe and Reigns takes on Rowan and Bryan in a tag-team match.

Kevin Owens loses - and quits?

Could the unthinkable happen on Sunday night resulting in Owens quitting WWE?

Kevin Owens will be putting his career on the line against Shane McMahon at SummerSlam, knowing that anything other than a victory over McMahon would mean his WWE career is over.

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon on SmackDown

With the fans behind him, Owens has turned over a new leaf and is embroiled in a heated feud with McMahon, with Owens claiming his sole purpose is to beat the hell out of 'The Best in the World' on behalf of all of the underutilised superstars who have struggled to get any screen time due to McMahon's presence on SmackDown..

Should Owens lose and quit, this would surely go down as one of the most shocking moments this year in WWE.

