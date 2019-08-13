WWE SmackDown: New opponent for Roman Reigns tonight

1:27 Buddy Murphy told Sky Sports he would be confident in a match against Roman Reigns - and gets his chance to prove that on tonight's SmackDown Buddy Murphy told Sky Sports he would be confident in a match against Roman Reigns - and gets his chance to prove that on tonight's SmackDown

Roman Reigns will have his first match against a new opponent tonight, with Buddy Murphy stepping up to the challenge.

Reigns has accepted the challenge of the man he interrogated last Tuesday, and will go one on one with Murphy tonight on SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The Big Dog first confronted Murphy at the conclusion of last week's show, demanding that Murphy give answers on what happened to him the previous week in what was assumed to be a forklift accident. When Murphy refused, Reigns pummeled him until he gave up a name: Rowan.

Daniel Bryan's massive peer attacked Murphy during the SummerSlam Kickoff, telling Murphy to keep his name out of his mouth.

After a rough week, The Best Kept Secret did not l low, instead taking to Twitter to issue a challenge to Roman Reigns, and telling Sky Sports in an exclusive interview in Toronto that he felt confident should he be given such an opportunity.

Orton to respond to kendo stick attack?

At SummerSlam, Randy Orton looked to disrespect WWE champion Kofi Kingston by humiliating him in front of his family in their battle for the belt.

Orton was in full Viper mode in Toronto in a rough-house match which ended with both men being counted out and the outcome being declared a draw.

But it did not end there, with Kingston laying out Orton with a barrage of strikes, then a Kendo stick, and capped off with a thunderous Trouble in Paradise.

Will The Apex Predator have any response to Kingston's attack?

Bayley scored a decisive win over Ember Moon at SummerSlam in her latest SmackDown title defence

New challenges for Bayley and Owens?

SmackDown women's champion Bayley took on a tenacious Ember Moon Sunday night at SummerSlam and emerged victorious, connecting with a top-rope Bayley-to-belly to retain her title.

The Shenom put in a strong performance in Toronto but there could be other challengers laying in wait for Bayley - notably perhaps Charlotte Flair, who beat Trish Stratus - and Kevin Owens also needs a fresh opponent after seeing off Shane McMahon.

Owens' WWE career was on the line in that match and after overcoming that obstacle, KO will now have to rethink his goals within the company.