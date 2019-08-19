The King of the Ring tournament returns on Monday Night Raw

The King of the Ring tournament returns on Monday Night Raw so who will advance in the opening round?

Eight Superstars from Raw and eight Superstars from SmackDown meet in the knockout tournament to become WWE royalty. Who will come out on top? It all starts tonight, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 1am.

5:22 With the King of the Ring returning, we look back at 10 of the greatest Superstars to ascend to the throne, featuring 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and more With the King of the Ring returning, we look back at 10 of the greatest Superstars to ascend to the throne, featuring 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and more

Cedric Alexander squares off with Sami Zayn while Cesaro and Samoa Joe will collide.

Also, Braun Strowman will take on AJ Styles for the United States Title after The Monster Among Men accepted The Phenomenal One's challenge on social media.

Do you have strength in numbers if I’m bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019