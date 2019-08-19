WWE News

The King of the Ring tournament returns on Monday Night Raw

Last Updated: 19/08/19 4:38pm

The King of the Ring tournament returns on Monday Night Raw so who will advance in the opening round?

Eight Superstars from Raw and eight Superstars from SmackDown meet in the knockout tournament to become WWE royalty. Who will come out on top? It all starts tonight, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 1am.

Cedric Alexander squares off with Sami Zayn while Cesaro and Samoa Joe will collide.

Also, Braun Strowman will take on AJ Styles for the United States Title after The Monster Among Men accepted The Phenomenal One's challenge on social media.
