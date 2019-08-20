WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan faces Buddy Murphy

1:57 Last week on SmackDown, when confronted by Daniel Bryan & Rowan, Buddy Murphy changed his story Last week on SmackDown, when confronted by Daniel Bryan & Rowan, Buddy Murphy changed his story

Daniel Bryan takes on Buddy Murphy on tonight's SmackDown as we are still none the wiser as to who Roman Reigns' attacker is.

Last week on SmackDown, Bryan and Rowan attacked Murphy in the locker room and forced Murphy to confess that he lied about seeing Rowan on the premises the night of the car accident involving Reigns.

Before SmackDown went off the air last week, Bryan promised Reigns that he will bring forward his attacker tonight. Will Bryan follow through with his promise? It remains to be seen.

Kevin Owens faces Elias in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament on tonight's SmackDown

Owens faces Elias in King of the Ring encounter

In the first of two first-round King of the Ring matches tonight, Kevin Owens faces a familiar foe in Elias.

Owens, who is fresh off defeating Shane McMahon at SummerSlam and in doing so keeping his job, was fined $100,000 by McMahon last week after he attacked Elias a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown when Elias was a special guest outside enforcer.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

The animosity between Owens and McMahon looks far from over but for now. Owens must turn his attentions to the King of the Ring tournament - a prestigious tournament that last week Owens said it would mean just as much to win as it would winning any title in WWE.

Andrade and Apollo Crews go head-to-head in the other first-round match in what promises to be a wrestling clinic.

The two have history and have faced-off against each other on numerous occasions in the past. With the added incentive moving a step closer to the winner of the King of the Ring tournament, who will come out on top in their latest battle?

2:37 Randy Orton and The Revival laid out The New Day in a horrific post-match assault on Raw Randy Orton and The Revival laid out The New Day in a horrific post-match assault on Raw

How will Kingston respond to Orton's attacks?

Last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton left all three members of The New Day laying in a heap of waste following multiple RKO's on all three champions.

Last night on Raw, with the assist of The Revival, Orton would again strike on The New Day, sending a clear message to WWE champion Kofi Kingston as The Viper continues to be the thorn in Kingston's side.

Kingston stated last week on SmackDown that the reason why he used a kendo stick on Orton in their WWE title match at SummerSlam, was because Orton made it personal when he attempted to destroy Kingston in front of his family who were sitting at front row.

How will Kingston respond to Orton's latest attack as The Viper has his eyes set to prising the WWE title away from Kingston.