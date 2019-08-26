WWE Raw: McIntyre vs Ricochet and Miz vs Corbin as King of the Ring continues

2:20 Samoa Joe advanced into the second round of the King of the Ring after beating Cesaro on last week's Raw Samoa Joe advanced into the second round of the King of the Ring after beating Cesaro on last week's Raw

Drew McIntyre takes on Ricochet and Baron Corbin faces The Miz as King of the Ring continues on Raw tonight.

One week after Ricochet successfully paired up with The Miz against McIntyre and Corbin, WWE's high-flyer goes one-on-one with the savage Scotsman in the first round of the recently reintroduced tournament.

The imposing McIntyre has a clear size advantage in this high-stakes match-up, but Ricochet is riding a wave of momentum following his tag team win this past Monday night and as a former United States champion has enjoyed some strong booking since moving to the main roster from NXT.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Corbin, meanwhile, was the constable of Raw and a man embroiled in a top-tier feud with Seth Rollins not so long ago, and a King of the Ring victory would put him back among the contenders for Rollins' Universal title.

However, the first round of the tourney puts The Lone Wolf up against The Miz, who is no stranger to lofty descriptors himself: Miz is a Money in the Bank winner, a former WWE champion, a two-time United States champion, an eight-time Intercontinental champion and a seven-time Tag Team champion.

SmackDown women's champion Bayley scored a decisive win over Ember Moon at SummerSlam but no shortage of challengers lay in wait for her title

Bayley does battle with Cross

SmackDown women's champion Bayley invaded A Moment of Bliss on SmackDown last week to knock Charlotte Flair off her pedestal and onto her backside.

Following that interruption, Alexa Bliss' best friend and her fellow women's tag champion Nikki Cross aims for payback when she battles Bayley one-on-one on Raw.

Bayley recently dispatched Ember Moon after a brief feud and faces the prospect of a title defence against Flair at Clash of Champions next month but it seems her issues with Bliss and Cross are not yet settled.

4:57 Sasha Banks has been a one-woman wrecking machine since returning to WWE Sasha Banks has been a one-woman wrecking machine since returning to WWE

Can Banks' rampage be stopped?

One week after returning and laying out an injured Natalya and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks continued her rampage by once again targeting The Queen of Harts and insulting Natalya's late father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

The Man made it clear in her interview on Raw that when she sees Banks again, she is going to give her "something to go run home and cry about."

However, that confrontation has yet to happen. Will anyone step to The Boss in New Orleans tonight?