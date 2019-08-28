WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns takes out Daniel Bryan

2:51 Roman Reigns has got to the bottom of the mystery over the man who attacked him - or has he? Roman Reigns has got to the bottom of the mystery over the man who attacked him - or has he?

Daniel Bryan insisted he knew nothing about Rowan's plans to attack Roman Reigns - but still took a Spear from the Big Dog.

Bryan protested his innocence after Reigns played a video showing a hooded Rowan pushing over a stack of transit cases onto him several weeks ago.

It is a mystery which has taken a long time to solve and remains something of a puzzle, with Bryan insisting - very forcefully - that he had nothing to do with the plan and that "someone else" must have put his tag-team partner up to it.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Reigns had no comment to make regarding such proclamations of innocence and instead rattled Bryan with one of his trademark Spears.

And so it appears a program between two of the biggest stars in WWE today is about to begin - and the true identity of the man who wants to take down Reigns remains unknown.

5:00 Randy Orton brutally attacked Kofi Kingston as things got increasingly personal between the pair Randy Orton brutally attacked Kofi Kingston as things got increasingly personal between the pair

Kingston and Big E wiped out

Kofi Kingston's evening was a brief - and painful - one as his attempt to silence a particularly vicious Randy Orton ended with him taking a DDT onto the concrete floor.

Orton read out a letter that he claimed was from Kofi's son, Kai, who was writing to Randy to "get him to leave his dad alone", a comment which incensed the WWE champion and led to the wild brawl which ended with said DDT.

Big E stepped up to face Orton later in the night in a singles contest which was a one-on-one affair only very briefly as The Revival made their presence felt to take out the New Day's powerhouse.

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson drilled Big E with head shots behind the official's back that opened Big E up to a pinpoint RKO for the victory and the onslaught didn't end there, with a Super RKO putting the icing on the cake of a major beating.

1:08 Chad Gable is ready for Andrade after advancing in the King of the Ring tournament Chad Gable is ready for Andrade after advancing in the King of the Ring tournament

Ali and Gable advance in King of the Ring

Ali booked his place in the quarter-finals of the King of the Ring tournament with a hard-fought win over Buddy Murphy in a superb SmackDown match.

The two former rivals delivered a fast-paced classic, with such highlights as a dazzling senton dive from Murphy and Ali connecting with an unreal reverse rana. In the critical moments, Ali weathered an absolute onslaught from Buddy, finding the space to connect with one of the most amazing DDTs you will ever see into a dazzling 450 splash to proceed to the next round.

Joining him will be Chad Gable, who beat Shelton Benjamin in a match between two former tag-team partners.

The two went back and forth in an ultra-physical contest until Gable was able to counter Shelton with an impressive roll-up that would secure the three-count and the chance to still be the next King of the Ring.

1:05 Bayley wants to keep proving Charlotte Flair wrong after her SmackDown victory over Lacey Evans Bayley wants to keep proving Charlotte Flair wrong after her SmackDown victory over Lacey Evans

Bayley makes successful defence against Evans

SmackDown women's champion Bayley put aside her pre-match frustrations that she had not been assigned an opponent from the blue brand's division to score a victory over Lacey Evans.

The champ cited 'Kairi [Sane], Zelina [Vega] and Liv [Morgan]' as women she would have preferred to face but instead did battle with Evans, eventually putting her down after a signature top-rope elbow drop.

Charlotte Flair was at ringside to take in the match, and made no secret of her belief that - at Clash of the Champions next month - she will be taking the belt from Bayley and beginning a 10th title reign.