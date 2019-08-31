Tyler Bate bids to dethrone WWE UK champion WALTER at second NXT TakeOver

WALTER has been WWE United Kingdom champion since winning the title from Pete Dunne in New York in April

Tyler Bate bids to reclaim the WWE UK title when he takes on the monstrous WALTER at the second NXT UK TakeOver tonight.

Bate will bid to avenge his British Strong Style team-mate Pete Dunne's loss to the giant Austrian at the NXT TakeOver in Brooklyn on WrestleMania weekend when the pair collide in Cardiff.

WALTER is part of the dominant Imperium group which also includes Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe, a quartet whose presence has been viciously felt in the UK division.

The dominant foursome took advantage of Dunne's absence and unleashed a brutal assault on Moustache Mountain that put Bate out of action, and followed that up with six consecutive powerbombs on Trent Seven.

The six men who will contest the NXT UK tag-team championship were involved in a vicious brawl this week

The net outcome is that General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala booked a match between WALTER and Bate for NKT UK's top prize at TakeOver: Cardiff.

Dunne himself does not have a match on the card but the presence of Cesaro at the event has raised the prospect of a potential contest between the two hard hitters.

Toni Storm will put her NXT UK women's title on the line against Scottish challenger Kay Lee Ray and Zack Gibson & James Drake's tag-team championship will be up for grabs in a triple threat which also includes hometown pair Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster and Gallus duo Mark Coffey & Wolfgang.

Travis Banks faces Noam Dar and the card is rounded out by a Last Man Standing battle between Dave Mastiff and Joe Coffey.