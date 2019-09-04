WWE News

News

WWE Smackdown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show

Last Updated: 04/09/19 2:35pm
2:35
We have picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown
We have picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

The chairs flew, the King of the Ring tournament advanced and Daniel Bryan went through a commentary desk on another action-packed episode of SmackDown.

Bayley and Sasha Banks continue to use the furniture to their advantage as they bid to reassert themselves against a pair of old Horsewomen colleagues and we now know the full line-up for the King of the Ring semi-finals.

Check out the best moments from this week's Smackdown with our highlights video at the top of the page.

Also See:

WWE Late Night Smackdown

September 4, 2019, 10:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you are a WWE fan, we have got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Clash of Champions!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

WWE King Of The Ring is back!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK