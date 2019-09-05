WWE Lock Up - Bayley, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up crew are back with a new, unscripted intro and plenty to get off their chests after a typically chaotic week in the world of sports entertainment.

WWE editor Jefferson Lake and is joined by the King of Photoshop, TJ, to dissect all of the events from this week's Raw and SmackDown.

The boys take a - perhaps somewhat predictable - deep dive into Bayley's turn to the dark side on Raw this week, the nuances displayed in her character and what it might mean for the Four Horsewomen unit overall.

An intriguing Firefly Fun House is broken down, Erick Rowan's voice is heard for the first time and the team mourn Andrade's loss in the latest round of King of the Ring matches.

With a healthy sprinkling of fantasy booking and a particularly spicy TJ rant about enhancement talent, this week's episode is one which can't be missed!