WWE talking points: The weekly winners and losers in the world of sports entertainment

We are less than two weeks from Clash of Champions, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and a tasty card is building.

We now know who will challenge for the Universal title and the Raw women's title, three more names fell in the race to become King of the Ring, and there were moments on both Raw and SmackDown this week that could have massive implications come September 15.

Good Week

Bayley

Most fans would have marked the SmackDown women's champion as the underdog heading into her title defence against Charlotte at Clash of Champions. Not anymore.

Bayley spectacularly turned on Becky Lynch at the end of Raw, rekindling her friendship with Sasha Banks in violent fashion. Twenty-four hours later and 'The Boss' returned the favour by attacking Charlotte on SmackDown.

With Banks in her corner, the odds of The Hugger retaining the blue belt have shifted dramatically in her favour.

2:00 Chad Gable has a major opportunity after reaching the King of the Ring semi-finals Chad Gable has a major opportunity after reaching the King of the Ring semi-finals

Chad Gable

Gable has returned to SmackDown in style, defeating both Shelton Benjamin and Andrade to reach the SmackDown finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

It's a spectacular re-emergence for someone who spent a lengthy spell buried in the SmackDown roster.

Beat Elias next week and Gable is heading to Clash of Champions.

Tthe NXT UK event in Cardiff was a glorious success

NXT UK

Every single name on the card at NXT Takeover: Cardiff should be applauded for a fantastic event last weekend.

Fans at the Motorpoint Arena in the Welsh capital were treated to some epic battles as two titles changed hands, Tyler Bate came within a whisker of toppling NXT UK champion WALTER and Cesaro made a guest appearance.

Given the huge array of talent on the roster, it's no surprise that the popularity of NXT UK is growing at a rapid rate. Pete Dunne has spearheaded the rise but even with his absence at Takeover, the show was still one to savour.

It can only serve to strengthen the case for the UK to stage a major pay-per-view event.

2:56 After the beating the OC in a match on Raw, the numbers proved too much for Raw tag team champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins After the beating the OC in a match on Raw, the numbers proved too much for Raw tag team champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men could become a double champion after it was confirmed he will face his co-tag team champion Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal title at Clash of Champions.

Strowman has had several opportunities to take the red strap before, falling short to the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Is this finally the moment he reaches the top of the mountain?

Daniel Bryan was put through a table by Erick Rowan's wrath on this week's SmackDown

Bad Week

Daniel Bryan

Just a couple of months ago, Bryan was WWE Champion with the menacing Erick Rowan watching his back. No longer holding the belt, he felt the wrath of Rowan this week, who turned on his ally at the end of SmackDown.

With no opponent at Clash of Champions and now seemingly flying solo, the Bearded One is cutting a very lone figure on the blue brand.

The big question is simply: What's next?

Ali

After overcoming Buddy Murphy in a King of the Ring classic last week, Ali suffered what some would consider an unexpected defeat to Elias in the semi-finals of the SmackDown bracket.

It is a setback for a superstar who was beginning to make big strides. Hopefully this is just a temporary blip for the high-flyer.

4:50 Becky Lynch accepted Sasha Banks' challenge for WWE Clash of Champions Becky Lynch accepted Sasha Banks' challenge for WWE Clash of Champions

Becky Lynch

'The Man' has been flying high in the WWE in recent months but Bayley's deception will cause some concern for the Irish Lasskicker heading into her title defence against Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions.

One on one, Banks is already stiff competition, but now Becky needs to keep on eye on Bayley should the SmackDown women's champion decide to make her presence known.