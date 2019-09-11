WWE Smackdown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show

1:30 We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens was fired, The Undertaker was back in chokeslamming mood and the second finalist in the King of the Ring tournament was confirmed.

There was no shortage of action on this week's SmackDown - and that's before we even mention a strong outing for Heavy Machinery and a legdrop through a table by Kofi Kingston on Randy Orton.

