How to book WWE Clash of Champions: Everything you need to see Sunday's event on Sky Sports

WWE Clash of Champions gets under way at midnight on Sunday - and here's how you can see the action unfold with Sky Sports.

Ten WWE titles are on the line in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the no-disqualification match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan being the only contest in which championship gold is not at stake.

Seth Rollins defends the Universal title against Braun Strowman while both women's belts are up for grabs, with Becky Lynch defending against Sasha Banks and Bayley's SmackDown title on the line against Charlotte Flair.

Randy Orton attempts to capture Kofi Kingston's WWE title, AJ Styles' US title is at stake against Cedric Alexander and Shinsuke Nakamura makes an Intercontinental title defence against The Miz.

In the tag division, Raw champions Rollins & Strowman face Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, SmackDown title-holders The New Day take on The Revival and women's champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss face Fire & Desire.

You can book Clash of Champions NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

SummerSlam will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, September 16 and 9pm on Thursday, September 19.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.