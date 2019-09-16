WWE Raw: Will there be a Fiend fallout following his attack on Seth Rollins?

The Fiend took out Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions and has his sights firmly set on the Universal champion

The fallout from The Fiend's action at Clash of Champions could be felt on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Bray Wyatt's sinister creation attacked Seth Rollins at the conclusion of his successful Universal title defence at Sunday night's pay-per-view.

The macabre sound of the Fiend's laughter represented the final moment of the event, with Rollins left down and out after a Sister Abigail and a Mandible Claw.

Rollins' next challenger for his Universal title, therefore, could not be clearer, with the Fiend potentially lining up for WWE's top singles title as early as Hell In A Cell next month.

But will Braun Strowman step aside quite so easily, or will his long-term association with Wyatt provide another twist in the intriguing tales from the Firefly Fun House?

Banks to seek title rematch?

Sasha Banks didn't win the Raw women's title at Clash of Champions, but she did beat Becky Lynch, earning a disqualification victory over The Man thanks to Lynch's errant attack on a referee with a steel chair.

Becky got the better of her blue-haired foe at the end of the night, downing Banks in a wild brawl that unfolded throughout the arena, but there remains an air of unfinished business between these two.

Will Banks make another play for The Man and the spotlight and how will Lynch react after being fined $10,000 for her referee-based assault on Sunday night?

2:49 Baron Corbin heads into the King of the Ring final as the favourite to win the crown Baron Corbin heads into the King of the Ring final as the favourite to win the crown

King of the Ring to be crowned

After weeks of breathless action and speculation, the time has come to crown the 2019 King of the Ring, with former acting general manager of Raw Baron Corbin squaring off against the outstanding in-ring talent Chad Gable.

SmackDown star Gable's run to the final has conjured up memories of prime Kurt Angle and victory in tonight's King of the Ring final could be the catalyst for the start of a major push for the former American Alpha man.

Of course, there's only room on the throne for one, and come Monday night, fans will either be kneeling before King Corbin or toasting Chad Gable.