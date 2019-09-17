WWE SmackDown: The New Day to face Randy Orton & Revival in six-man tag match

Warm up for this week's SmackDown with the best moves and moments from Clash of Champions

Randy Orton's program with WWE champion Kofi Kingston rolls into SmackDown tonight in the form of a six-man tag match.

Sunday night's Clash of Champions provided extreme highs and extreme lows for The New Day as Kingston vanquished the man who's spent the last 10 years trying to keep him down, but Xavier Woods & Big E lost the SmackDown tag titles to The Revival.

The Revival were delighted to wipe the "proverbial pancake batter" off the titles, but The New Day are intent on proving the value in The Power of Positivity.

Now the rivalry reignites as the two trios go toe-to-toe in a six-man collision on tonight's SmackDown, where Orton bids to regain lost momentum ahead of a potential Hell In A Cell rematch.

Baron Corbin will be crowned as 2019 King of the Ring on tonight's SmackDown

All hail King Corbin

Baron Corbin remained confident throughout the King of the Ring tournament, foreshadowing his eventual reign by donning the crown after winning each of his matchups.

On SmackDown, his rise to power is made official, as the coronation of Corbin takes place following his win over the underdog challenger Chad Gable on last night's Raw.

Will Corbin begin his rule with a modest celebration, or will The Lone Wolf deliver the pomp and circumstance fit for true royalty?

Shane McMahon fired Kevin Owens at the end of SmackDown last week

McMahon to address Owens firing

Kevin Owens is still seeking new employment after his controversial firing on last week's SmackDown, an issue Shane McMahon has vowed to address tonight.

With Elias forced to withdraw due to injury, McMahon stepped up to face Chad Gable in the King of the Ring semi-finals, and installed Owens as special guest referee to further tilt the odds in his favour.

Owens did his best to give Shane-O the win but he tapped out for the loss and Owens, despite his protestations, was sacked on the spot.

Bayley could not leave the ring quickly enough after her questionable win over Charlotte Flair at the Clash

Bayley finished with Flair?

The civil war between the Four Horsewomen has crossed both WWE brands and that will almost certainly be the case again on SmackDown tonight.

Bayley picked up something of a controversial win over Charlotte Flair in her SmackDown title defence at Clash of Champions, pinning the hometown heroine after slamming her head into an exposed turbuckle.

The champ then grabbed her title and sprinted out of the ring and up the ramp with no intentions of entertaining The Queen's reaction, something she may now receive tonight.