WWE talking points: The weekly winners and losers in the world of sports entertainment

Bayley and Sasha Banks continue to dominate the WWE's women's division

Hell in a Cell is just around the corner but before that we have the season premieres of Raw and SmackDown next week, with title matches booked on both.

One WWE veteran stamped their ticket for a shot at the Universal title, Shane-O Mac and Kevin Owens set up a win-or-bust ladder match, and a title changed hands.

We take a look at the winners and losers from the past seven days.

Rey Mysterio will fight Universal champion Seth Rollins for his title on next week's Raw

Good Week

Rey Mysterio

Adding a Universal title match to next week's Raw seems slightly odd given the foundations already being laid for Seth Rollins' title match with The Fiend at Hell in a Cell, but Rey Mysterio will not care.

The Ultimate Underdog upset the odds again, defeating AJ Styles, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Robert Roode to earn a shot at the red brand's top prize.

It is a great upturn in Mysterio's stock in the WWE although you cannot help but wonder if he could become the latest legend victimised by The Fiend.

Carmella

Carmella

We have a new 24/7 champion.

After weeks of protecting R-Truth from the rabid pack of superstars constantly chasing the belt, Carmella turned the tables, rolling up Truth for the three count on Raw.

Mindful of the support The Princess of Staten Island had given him over the past few weeks, Truth was gracious in defeat and has already helped Carmella escape from a new hoard of wannabe champions.

She will need to keep one eye over her shoulder but for now 'Mella has the gold.

Banks and Bayley are in full control on Raw and SmackDown

Sasha Banks

I would throw Bayley into the mix too but really it is The Boss who has been on fire this week.

On Monday night, she took out the women's tag team champions and followed it up on SmackDown by forcing Carmella to tap out to The Bank Statement.

But The Boss was not finished there…

Later in the evening, she blindsided Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch during a backstage interview, sending a strong message ahead of their title clash at Hell in a Cell.

Bad Week

Alexa Bliss did not have a match this week but still took a hefty beating from Sasha Banks

Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss

The Women's Tag-Team Champions have looked increasingly vulnerable as their feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley develops.

Cross was forced to tap out to the Bank Statement for the second time in as many weeks, this time in singles competition against The Boss on Raw.

Banks inflicted more damage after the match, trapping Bliss in the Bank Statement.

A title match is surely in the offing and, as things look, Bliss and Cross head in as the underdogs.

Is Ricochet being cooled off after his recent United States title pursuit?

Ricochet

The high-flyer was one of several big names left off the card at Clash of Champions and his fortunes have not improved on Raw.

I was backing either Ricochet or Styles to win the Fatal 5-Way, but I could not have been more wrong.

The One and Only was the first to be eliminated from the contest, falling to a Kinsasha from Shinsuke Nakamura.

With no storyline building ahead of Hell in a Cell, is the former United States champion slipping down the Raw pecking order?

Ali was on the wrong end of a defeat to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

Ali

Last week, Ali was the subject of a pre-match beatdown at the hands of Nakamura and Sami Zayn. He did make it to the ring on this week's SmackDown, but could not get the W.

Yes, he had to contend with a ringside Sami Zayn constantly playing interference, but it is still another loss for a guy who exploded on to the blue brand just a few months ago and, at one stage, was eyeing a WWE Championship opportunity.

I am really hoping this budding feud with Nakamura is building up to an Intercontinental title shot, but much like Ricochet, I also worry we have another magic talent at risk of being buried.