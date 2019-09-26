WWE talking points: The weekly winners and losers in the world of sports entertainment
Sasha Banks and Bayley continue to ride roughshod over the women's division and Rey Mysterio gets a shot at the big belt...
By Sam Pettit
Last Updated: 25/09/19 8:52pm
Hell in a Cell is just around the corner but before that we have the season premieres of Raw and SmackDown next week, with title matches booked on both.
One WWE veteran stamped their ticket for a shot at the Universal title, Shane-O Mac and Kevin Owens set up a win-or-bust ladder match, and a title changed hands.
We take a look at the winners and losers from the past seven days.
Good Week
Rey Mysterio
Adding a Universal title match to next week's Raw seems slightly odd given the foundations already being laid for Seth Rollins' title match with The Fiend at Hell in a Cell, but Rey Mysterio will not care.
The Ultimate Underdog upset the odds again, defeating AJ Styles, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Robert Roode to earn a shot at the red brand's top prize.
It is a great upturn in Mysterio's stock in the WWE although you cannot help but wonder if he could become the latest legend victimised by The Fiend.
Carmella
We have a new 24/7 champion.
After weeks of protecting R-Truth from the rabid pack of superstars constantly chasing the belt, Carmella turned the tables, rolling up Truth for the three count on Raw.
Mindful of the support The Princess of Staten Island had given him over the past few weeks, Truth was gracious in defeat and has already helped Carmella escape from a new hoard of wannabe champions.
She will need to keep one eye over her shoulder but for now 'Mella has the gold.
Sasha Banks
I would throw Bayley into the mix too but really it is The Boss who has been on fire this week.
On Monday night, she took out the women's tag team champions and followed it up on SmackDown by forcing Carmella to tap out to The Bank Statement.
But The Boss was not finished there…
Later in the evening, she blindsided Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch during a backstage interview, sending a strong message ahead of their title clash at Hell in a Cell.
Bad Week
Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss
The Women's Tag-Team Champions have looked increasingly vulnerable as their feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley develops.
Cross was forced to tap out to the Bank Statement for the second time in as many weeks, this time in singles competition against The Boss on Raw.
Banks inflicted more damage after the match, trapping Bliss in the Bank Statement.
A title match is surely in the offing and, as things look, Bliss and Cross head in as the underdogs.
Ricochet
The high-flyer was one of several big names left off the card at Clash of Champions and his fortunes have not improved on Raw.
I was backing either Ricochet or Styles to win the Fatal 5-Way, but I could not have been more wrong.
The One and Only was the first to be eliminated from the contest, falling to a Kinsasha from Shinsuke Nakamura.
With no storyline building ahead of Hell in a Cell, is the former United States champion slipping down the Raw pecking order?
Ali
Last week, Ali was the subject of a pre-match beatdown at the hands of Nakamura and Sami Zayn. He did make it to the ring on this week's SmackDown, but could not get the W.
Yes, he had to contend with a ringside Sami Zayn constantly playing interference, but it is still another loss for a guy who exploded on to the blue brand just a few months ago and, at one stage, was eyeing a WWE Championship opportunity.
I am really hoping this budding feud with Nakamura is building up to an Intercontinental title shot, but much like Ricochet, I also worry we have another magic talent at risk of being buried.