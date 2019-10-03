WWE Lock Up - Triple H & Matt Riddle interviews, Raw review and SmackDown preview

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up team present the first half of their double-header of episodes from the United States with an inside peek at the Performance Center and an in-depth chat with the godfather of NXT himself, Triple H!

Listen in as Trips gave us his views on the new wrestling era which began this week, his hopes and dreams for NXT and SmackDown and the possibility of a return to the world of WWE for CM Punk. The Game also gave his views on whether or not The Rock's appearance on Friday night will be a one-off or if the most electrifying man in sports entertainment could rediscover the unique buzz of being inside the squared circle.

Bobby Lashley's bizarre return to Raw is also analysed, as is the latest outing for the Fiend alongside a look at the match line-ups which lie ahead for this week's debut Friday night SmackDown and a cosy Orlando chat with Matt Riddle!